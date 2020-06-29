Vivian Rhea Broadwater

Vivian Rhea Broadwater, 72, of Granite City, passed away at 2:22 a.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020, at her home.

Vivian deserves a beautiful tribute. However, during these uncertain times, there will be a private visitation and funeral service on Thursday, July 2, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, with Father Zachary Edgar officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. You may view the service livestream at www.irwinchapel.com at 1 p.m.