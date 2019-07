Vyrlin Richards

Vyrlin Richards, 93, of Godfrey, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, at his home with his family by his side.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, July 18, with Chaplain Randy Butler officiating. Burial will take place in Valhalla Memorial Park with military burial rites provided by Alton VFW Post No. 1308.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.