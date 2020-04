LCpl. Wallace L. Locke Jr., 71, of Wood River, passed away at his home at 4 p.m. on April 24, 2020.

A closed private service will be held at Marks Mortuary in Wood River, with burial in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no public services will be held at this time. A memorial service will be at a later date at the Wood River VFW.