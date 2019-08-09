Wallace W. Stepp Sr., 68, of Alton, died at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
A memorial service will be 1-3 p.m. Sunday, August 11, at the Fosterburg Township Hall.
Gent Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Wallace W. Stepp Sr., 68, of Alton, died at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
A memorial service will be 1-3 p.m. Sunday, August 11, at the Fosterburg Township Hall.
Gent Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
AdVantage | 1000 W. Homer M. Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2018