Walter “Wally” M. Lewis

Walter “Wally” M. Lewis, 78, of Troy, formerly of Granite City, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Aspen Creek Memory Care in Troy.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until funeral services at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, with Pastor Jason Fishburn officiating. Interment will be in Lake View Memorial Gardens in Fairview Heights.