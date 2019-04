Walter H. LeGette

Walter H. LeGette, 69, of Cottage Hills, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at his home with his family by his side.

Visitation will be 3 p.m. until service at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, at Bethalto Church of God. Military services and burial will take place at Mount Hope Cemetery in Florence, S.C., later in the week.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.