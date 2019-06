Walter H. McDonald, 98, of Godfrey, passed away at 6:39 a.m. Monday, June 24, 2019, at OSF St. Anthony’s Hospital.

Per Walter’s wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, July 1, at the United Methodist Village of Godfrey Chapel.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.