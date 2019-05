Walter John Renken Jr.

Walter John Renken Jr., 72, of Alton, passed away unexpectedly after a brief illness at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, at Alton Memorial Hospital, with his family by his side.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until memorial service at noon Wednesday, May 22, at Evangelical United Church of Christ, 1212 W. Homer M. Adams Parkway in Godfrey. Rev. Jerry MeCaskey will officiate.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.