Walter T. “Buddy” Bortz

Walter T. “Buddy” Bortz, 61, of Granite City, passed away at 7:58 a.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at DePaul Hospital in St. Louis.

In celebration of his life, a graveside service will be 3 p.m. Saturday, November 9, at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville, with Deacon Michael Minehart officiating.

Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements.