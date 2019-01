Walter W. "Smiley" Wirtz

Walter W. "Smiley" Wirtz, 91, of Highland, died Thursday, January 24, 2019, at his residence in Highland.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, January 31, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland and 8 a.m. until funeral services at 10 a.m. Friday, February 1, at the funeral home, with Rev. Will VerDuin officiating. Interment will be at Grantfork U.C.C. Cemetery in Grantfork.