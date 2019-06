Wanda C. Hulser, 92, died at 4:45 p.m. Sunday, June 16, 2019, at her son’s home in Godfrey.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A memorial Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 21, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery.