Wanda F. Faith, 89, of Granite City, passed away at 9:26 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at Granite Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until funeral at 1 p.m. Monday, April 15, at Thomas Saksa Funeral Home in Granite City. Burial will be at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville.