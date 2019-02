Wanda Laveda (Siddens) Theisen

Wanda Laveda (Siddens) Theisen, 83, died Monday afternoon, February 25, 2019, in Alton.

A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 3, at Abundant Life Community Church. Pastor Roy Rhodes will officiate.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.