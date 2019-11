Wanda Lee Schmidt, 88, of Highland, died Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Hitz Memorial Home in Alhambra.

Visitation will be 4 p.m. until funeral service at 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 5, at Spengel-Boulanger Funeral Home in Highland, with Rev. Leonard E. Pye, pastor of Faith Baptist Church in Highland, officiating. Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 6, at Highland City Cemetery in Highland.