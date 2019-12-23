Wannie Louise Day of Wood River, 94, went to her eternal reward at 7 a.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center in Godfrey.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until Mass of Resurrection at 11 a.m. Friday, December 27, at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 345 E. Acton Ave. in Wood River. The funeral will be celebrated by her son, Fr. John Patrick Day, C.P.; Fr. Don Wolford (pastor) and several Passionists, as well as other priest friends. The burial will be at Woodland Hill Cemetery. A meal will immediately follow at Holy Angels Parish Hall.

Marks Mortuary in Wood River is caring for arrangements.