Warren “Rocky” Parrent

Warren “Rocky” Parrent, 62, of Alton, passed away Sunday, December 23, 2018, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 1-5 p.m. Saturday, December 29, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 30, in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Troy Crain officiating. Burial will take place at 1 p.m. Monday, December 31, at Wood Lawn Cemetery in Campbell, Mo.