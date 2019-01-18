Warren Clayton Miller Jr.

Warren Clayton Miller Jr., 89, of Fulton, Mo., passed away on Thursday, January 17, 2019, at Fulton Manor Care Center in Fulton, Mo.

Clayton was born April 23, 1929, in Granite City to Warren Clayton Sr. and Eula (Robinson) Miller. He married Gladys Brown on June 26, 1947 in Granite City; she preceded him in death on December 19, 2018.

He also was preceded in death by his parents and his son-in-law, Kevin Othmer.

Also surviving are his children, Dennis (Liz) Miller of Collinsville, Paul (Sarah) Miller of Fulton, Mo., Cherie Othmer of Fulton, Mo., and Cheryl (Ron) Kurash of Grapevine, Texas; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; and his brother, Billy Joe Miller of Fulton, Mo.

A visitation for Clayton will be 10 a.m. to noon Monday, January 21, 2019, at Sunset Hill Funeral Home, 50 Fountain Drive in Glen Carbon. A funeral will immediately follow the visitation at noon at the funeral home. Rev. Roger Wright will officiate. Cremation rites will be accorded following services and inurnment will be at a later date at Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens in Glen Carbon.

Condolences may be sent to the family at herrfuneral.com.