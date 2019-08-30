Warren Joseph Bequette, 96, of Granite City, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Meridan Village in Glen Carbon.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, September 3, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of his life, a funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 4, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City, with Father Alfred Tumwesigye as celebrant and Bishop Robert Hermann as co-celebrant. Interment will be in Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.