Wauneta Booth

Wauneta Booth, 99, of Alton, passed away at 12:34 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at Alton Memorial Rehabilitation and Therapy.

Graveside services and burial will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 4, in Hunter Cemetery in Nebo. Her nephew, Ed Dolbeare, will officiate.

