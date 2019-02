Wayne A. Reller

Wayne A. Reller, 87, of Blue Eye, Mo., passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019.

Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home, 304 N. Main St. in Edwardsville. A memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Glen Carbon.