Wayne R. Williams

Wayne R. Williams, 85, of Bloomington, Ill., died at 8:40 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at Fountain View Memory Care Center in Granite City.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings, a drive-through visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. Wednesday, August 5, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Please enter the funeral home parking lot from the Rozier Street entrance.