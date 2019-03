Wendell Jerome Yount

Wendell Jerome Yount, 85, of Granite City, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Richmond Heights, Mo.

In celebration of Wendell’s life, visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Sunday, March 17, with a funeral service at 7 p.m. with Pastor Henry Crippen officiating at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Burial will follow with full military rites at 10 a.m. Monday, March 18, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.