Wendell Lee Cunningham

Wendell Lee Cunningham, 80, died at 6:15 a.m. Sunday, December 9, 2018 at his home in Alton.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 9, at the chapel at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto. Pastor David Goins will officiate.

Gent Funeral Home is handling arrangements.