Wesley Paul Eberhart, 91, of Bethalto, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.

Cremation rites were accorded, per Wesley’s wishes.

A memorial visitation will take place from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Funeral services will take place Friday, March 22, at Messiah Lutheran Church in Alton, followed by a lunch at the church. Private burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.