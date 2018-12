Wilbert Eugene Wellhausen

Wilbert Eugene Wellhausen, 75, of Alton, died at 8:40 a.m. Sunday, December 16, 2018, at Stearns Nursing & Rehab in Granite City.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, December 19, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, where funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, December 20. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Greenfield.