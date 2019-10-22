Wilbert W. “Bill” Schrenk

Wilbert W. “Bill” Schrenk, 86, of Granite City, passed away at 10:27 a.m. Monday, October 21, 2019, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, October 24, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. A funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 25, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Granite City, with Father Alfred Tumwesigye as celebrant. Graveside services will follow at 3 p.m. at the Valle Spring Cemetery in St. Genevieve, Mo.