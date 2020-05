Wilbur Henry Goebel

Wilbur Henry Goebel, 90, of Prairietown, died peacefully at 1:08 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Heritage Health in Staunton.

A carcade visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church from 4-7 p.m. Funeral services will be private and conducted by Rev. Brandon Larson. Burial will take place at Prairietown Cemetery.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.