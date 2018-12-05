Will Ross
Will Ross, 40, of Godfrey, passed away at 1:34 p.m. Saturday, December 1, 2018, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
In celebration of his life, a memorial visitation will be 2-7 p.m. Saturday, December 8, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River.
