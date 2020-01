Willa Jean Jenkins

Willa Jean Jenkins, 87, of Cottage Hills, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020, at her residence.

Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 11, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Pastor Justin Reynolds and Pastor Jason Pierce will officiate. Burial will follow at Charity Cemetery in Carlinville.