Willard L. Bloodworth

Willard L. Bloodworth, 77, of Pontoon Beach, died on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Gateway Regional Hospital in Granite City, IL.

A private graveside service will be held at St. John Cemetery on Maryville Road in Granite City.

Professional services are entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City.