Willene Leona “Willie” Bergkoetter, 73, of South Roxana, passed away at 6:20 a.m. Wednesday, December 19, 2018, at Delmar Gardens South in St. Louis.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, December 21, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City, where funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, December 22.