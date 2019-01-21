William “Bill” A. Green, 90, of Alton, passed away Friday, January 18, 2019, at OSF Saint Anthony’s Heath Center in Alton.
Per his wishes, there will be no services.
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf is in charge of arrangements.
William “Bill” A. Green, 90, of Alton, passed away Friday, January 18, 2019, at OSF Saint Anthony’s Heath Center in Alton.
Per his wishes, there will be no services.
Elias, Kallal & Schaaf is in charge of arrangements.
AdVantage | 1000 W. Homer M. Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2018