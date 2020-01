William “Bill” E. Gusewelle

William “Bill” E. Gusewelle, 72, of Prairietown, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, January 10, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Prairietown, where services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 11, with Pastor William Gleason officiating. Burial will follow at Prairietown Cemetery.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.