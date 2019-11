William “Bill” Eagleton

William “Bill” Eagleton, 78, of Fieldon, died at 11:27 a.m. Monday, November 25, 2019, on the land that he loved.

Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Sunday, December 1, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Monday, December 2, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Alton. Inurnment will follow at the St. Paul’s Episcopal Church columbarium. The Rev. Cynthia Sever will officiate.