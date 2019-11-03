William “Bill” J. McGarrahan

William “Bill” J. McGarrahan, 92, of Granite City, formerly of Venice, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, November 5, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon. In celebration of his life, a funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 6, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Granite City, with Father Jeff Holtman officiating. Interment will be in Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.