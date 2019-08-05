William “Bill” J. Steinacher

William “Bill” J. Steinacher, 63, of Carrollton, passed away at 8:18 p.m. Friday, August 2, 2019, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville. Bill requested that everyone please come to pay their respects in casual clothing. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 8, at Mount Gilead Church in Carrollton, with Rev. Don Staten and Beaver Martin officiating. Burial will be at Mount Gilead Cemetery in Carrollton.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.