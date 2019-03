William “Bill” K. Roberds

William “Bill” K. Roberds, 73, of Bethalto, passed away at 4:59 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, March 28, at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 29, at the funeral home. Preacher James Lampley will officiate. Burial will follow at Upper Alton Cemetery.