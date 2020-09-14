William “Bill” Prehn

Alton:

William “Bill” Prehn, 81, passed away at 9am on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at his residence. He was born on December 10, 1938, in Chicago, the son of the late Orville and Geraldine (Wiseman) Prehn. He married the former Cheri Cunningham on March 15, 1991, in Bethalto, and she survives. Other survivors include a sister: Anna Boettcher of Bethalto, many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.

Bill was formerly employed at General Electric. He loved RC Cars and was a member of several RC Car Clubs. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son: Darren Prehn.

In celebration of his life, a private visitation and funeral will be held at Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River. Pastor Kale Hanson will officiate. Due to the current COVID – 19 restrictions, face masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Memorials are suggested to Zion Lutheran Church in Bethalto.

Online guestbook available at www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com.