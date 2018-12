William “Cody” Dowdy, 32, of East Alton, passed away Wednesday, December 5, 2018.

The family will hold a memorial service at 1 pm. Saturday, December 8, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 6412 Humbert Road in Godfrey.

Cremation services entrusted to Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights.