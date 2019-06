William A. “Aaron” Curtis

William A. “Aaron” Curtis, 84, of Granite City, passed away at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at his home.

In celebration of his life, a graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, at the Lewis Cemetery in Cumberland City, Tenn., with Rev. Stephen Cathey officiating. Full military honors will be rendered.

Irwin Chapel is handling arrangements.