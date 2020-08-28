William Bridgeman

William Burl “Bill” Bridgeman, 85, died Sunday, August 23, 2020 at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

He was born on November 28, 1934 in Eldred and was the son of the late William H. and Lucy (Abner) Bridgeman.

Bill spent the early years of his childhood in Eldred prior to his family moving to Jerseyville.

As an adult, he spent the majority of his life residing in Joliet, where he spent many years working for LaClede Steel, prior to his retirement.

After retirement, Bill returned to his roots in Eldred where he enjoyed the simplicity of country living and sitting on his front porch sipping his morning coffee. He was known for his love of animals and his hobby of taking apart and putting back together various items from lawnmowers to toaster ovens.

Surviving are a daughter, Tina Reynolds of Jerseyville; a step-daughter, Susan Weller of Jerseyville; five grandchildren, Stacie Dalton; Amy Dalton; James Greer; Ashley Weller and Alex Viviano; as well as three sisters, Janet Tighe of West Virginia; Shirley Johnson of Jerseyville and Joyce Lueker of Jerseyville.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Tammy Bridgeman; two grandchildren, Ollie Price III and Rachel Viviano; two brothers, Charles Wells and Billy Bridgeman; as well as two sisters, Karen Fender and Suzanne Wright.

Per his wishes, cremation rights have been accorded and no formal services are planned at this time.

In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to the family in care of Crawford Funeral Home, who has been entrusted with arrangements.