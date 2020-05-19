William Charles Ackerman
William Charles Ackerman, 81, died at 10:15 a.m. Sunday, May 17, 2020, at his home in Alton.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.
William Charles Ackerman
William Charles Ackerman, 81, died at 10:15 a.m. Sunday, May 17, 2020, at his home in Alton.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.
AdVantage | 1000 W. Homer M. Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2018