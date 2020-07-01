William D. Geisen

William D. Geisen, 79, of Godfrey, passed away at 8:43 a.m. June 30, 2020, at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton.

Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Sunday, July 5, with a prayer service at 3 p.m. at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. Because of COVID-19 restrictions on social distancing, the visitation is limited to 50 people or less at a time inside the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, with Father Jeremy Paulin, OMV, celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Alton.