William E. Faust, 93, of Godfrey, died at 1:10 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Integrity of Godfrey.

Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, at Upper Alton Cemetery. Rev. Steve Rice will officiate.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.