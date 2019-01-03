William E. Hale, 85, of St. Louis, passed away Monday, December 24, 2018, at the Missouri Veterans Home.

He was born August 14, 1933, to William and Zelma Hale. He gradated from Bethalto High School and joined the Army in February 1954.

He is survived by two sisters, Charlotte Hunt of Edwardsville and Brenda Darr of Godfrey.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Delores Goodrich. Body was donated to Medcure Research and there will be no services.

St. Louis Cremation Services handled arrangements.