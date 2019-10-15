William Edward ‘Bill’ Herbst

William Edward “Bill” Herbst, 80, of Granite City, passed away at 8:43 a.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019, at his home. He was born October 23, 1938, in Highland, the only child of the late Lester and Valera (Thirion) Herbst.

He married Sally (Hogan) Herbst on June 24, 1961, at the First Presbyterian Church in Granite City, and she survives. He was a 1956 graduate of Collinsville High School and later received his bachelor’s degree from McKendree College in 1960. He retired as a manager in January 1996 from McDonnell Douglas in St. Louis after 29 years of dedicated service in purchasing and outsourcing. After his retirement, he taught outsourcing seminars around the country from 1996 until 2004 with International Computer Negotiations of Winter Park, Fla. He was a faithful member of Hope Lutheran Church in Granite City for 45 years and had served 25 years as the President of the congregation. He was also a member of the Granite City Masonic Lodge No. 877 and Ainad Shrine in East St. Louis. He enjoyed watching sports and was a fan of St. Louis Cardinals baseball. During his childhood, he was a survivor of polio and was fortunate to meet Stan Musial and was a lifelong fan of him. He enjoyed his days of fishing, visiting Table Rock Lake and his many travels with his family.

In addition to his beloved wife of 58 years, he is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Beth and Jeffrey Keller of Granite City and Jennifer and Robert Rellergert of St. Charles, Mo.; five grandchildren, Corey Proffitt of St. Charles, Kelsey Proffitt of St. Charles, Ross Rellergert of St. Charles, Jacob Keller of Springfield, Mo., and Joshua Keller of St. Louis; a precious great-granddaughter on the way; two cousins, Nancy Green of Shiloh and Merry Anderson of Oklahoma City, Okla.; two brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Robin and Gigi Hogan of Granite City and Phillip and Martha Hogan of Kimberling City, Mo.; numerous nieces, nephews, other extended family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Emma and Fred W. Herbst; a cousin, Linda Schoppet; and mother-in-law and father-in-law, William Ross and Sarah Hogan.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Visitation will continue from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Hope Lutheran Church, 3715 Wabash Ave. in Granite City. Rev. Alan Beuster will officiate. Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon. Memorials may be made to Hope Lutheran Church in Granite City, Tri-Cities Area Association for the Handicapped, P.O. Box 1681, Granite City, IL 62040 or to The Good Samaritan House, 1825 Delmar Ave., Granite City, IL 62040 and may be accepted at the funeral home; irwinchapel.com.