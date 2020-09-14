William Edward “Ed” Gorman

BRIGHTON – William Edward “Ed” Gorman, 91, formerly of Newark, Delaware, passed away at 1:06 p.m., Thursday, September 10, 2020. Complications of COVID-19 ended his time here with us while a resident at White Hall Nursing and Rehab Center in White Hall, Illinois.

He was born on January 29, 1929 in Media, Pennsylvania, one of three children born to the late Jesse E. and Mabel L. (Linker) Gorman.

Ed’s family moved to Delaware when he was 6 months old where he grew up and graduated fro P.S. Dupont High School in 1947. He went on to serve our country with the United States Army during the Korean War and upon his honorable discharge returned back home to Delaware. Ed would remain in Delaware for the majority of his life, prior to relocating to Brighton, Illinois in 2011.

He married Oubria Kathene Hurley on August 14, 1959 in Elktown, Missouri and together they had recently celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary.

Ed worked as a Plumber for the University of Delaware for 26 years, prior to his retirement in 1989. He was a proud member of the American Legion Post #0010 in Newark, Delaware; the Moose Lodge Fraternity in Middleton, Delaware; and served as a member of the Moose International in Moose Heart, Illinois.

Surviving are his wife, Kathy Gorman of Brighton; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, with a special thanks to Debbie Greene and Lewis Perdun for all of their help during these trying times.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Virginia and Evelyn Gorman.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers or plants, please make a donation to your favorite charity in honor of Ed.

Crawford Funeral Home in Jerseyville has been entrusted with arrangements.

