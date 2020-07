In the early hours of July 1, 2020, William Henry (Bill) Gustin, 82, of Godfrey, succumbed to his age-related afflictions in the final chapter of a long and meaningful life.

A private memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 11, at Godfrey First United Methodist Church, followed by interment of his ashes in the church’s memorial garden.

Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements.