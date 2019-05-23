William Henry Weathers

William Henry Weathers, 60, of Granite City, passed May 15, 2019, at Saint Louis University Hospital.

He was born February 20, 1959, in East St. Louis, son of the late William Gene Weathers and Patricia Ann Weathers, nee Durr.

He was employed at Olin Brass in East Alton for 30 years as a slitter operator.

He is survived by brothers, Robert Weathers of Granite City, Chris (his fiancée, Monica Warren) of Troy and Daniel (Jennifer) Weathers of Granite City; nieces and nephews, Alexis, Ryan Paul, Jordan, Madyson, Morgan, and Landon; aunts and uncle, Linda Hobson, and Lois and Les Throop; along with many cousins.

The Granite City North Class of 1977 graduate had a big heart and loved fishing. More than anything, he loved the St. Louis Blues and Cardinals teams. Billy was a fanatic when it came to sports. He could quote many stats and player names. Go Blues! He was also an avid KSHE 95 listener.

Memorial visitation will be 10 a.m. until memorial service at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Thomas Saksa Funeral Home in Granite City. Memorials can be made out to the American Heart Association.