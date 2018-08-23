William Hilliard “Bill” Thomas, 90, of Glen Carbon, passed away Wednesday, August 22, 2018, at his home in Meridian Village in Glen Carbon.

In celebration of William’s life, a visitation will be 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 30, with Chaplain Brad Thomas officiating at Meridian Village Chapel, 101 Evergreen Lane in Glen Carbon, with a reception to follow for family and guests at Meridian Village. Burial will be at a later date.

Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon, is serving the family.