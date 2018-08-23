William Hilliard “Bill” Thomas

William Hilliard “Bill” Thomas, 90, of Glen Carbon, passed away Wednesday, August 22, 2018, at his home in Meridian Village in Glen Carbon.

In celebration of William’s life, a visitation will be 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 30, with Chaplain Brad Thomas officiating at Meridian Village Chapel, 101 Evergreen Lane in Glen Carbon, with a reception to follow for family and guests at Meridian Village. Burial will be at a later date.

Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon, is serving the family.